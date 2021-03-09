Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of VG opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Vonage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vonage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

