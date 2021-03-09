Jeffrey Busch Purchases 1,750 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $24,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GMRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 347,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,314. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $678.49 million, a PE ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.