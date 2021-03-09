Jeffrey Busch Purchases 1,750 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $24,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 347,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,314. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $678.49 million, a PE ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

