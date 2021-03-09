Jeffrey Henley Sells 400,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORCL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 1,254,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $13,452,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

