JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises 5.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 2.50% of JetBlue Airways worth $114,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $15,645,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.94 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

