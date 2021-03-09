Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $433,608.88 and $1.13 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

