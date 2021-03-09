JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Up 5.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.18. 1,980,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,320,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $4,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

