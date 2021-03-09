JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.70% of JinkoSolar worth $73,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $40.42. 38,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JKS shares. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

