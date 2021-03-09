JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 22.1% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price traded up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $46.48. 3,738,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,017,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

