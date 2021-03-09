Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Cap of $7.51 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $209,310.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00782484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,292,293 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

