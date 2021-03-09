John Ladowicz Sells 14,500 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Ladowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, John Ladowicz sold 2,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $24,350.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Ladowicz sold 350 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,622.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $388.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

