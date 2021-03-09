John P. Rielly Sells 3,944 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HES traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

