Joia M. Johnson Sells 50,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,268. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

