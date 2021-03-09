Joia M. Johnson Sells 50,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,268. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
