Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Achieves $41,668.28

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $41,668.28 and approximately $5,702.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00789200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.