Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Hits $40,153.30

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $40,153.30 and $5,800.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

