Jonathan C. Stein Sells 2,625 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 190,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 149.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

