Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 6.8%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 167,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 53,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

