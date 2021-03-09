JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€50.83” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €50.83 ($59.80) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.49).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded up €2.64 ($3.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.36 ($51.01). 5,391,906 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.