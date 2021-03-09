JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ITV (LON:ITV) a GBX 165 Price Target

ITV (LON:ITV) received a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.38 ($1.29).

ITV stock traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.55 ($1.65). 22,635,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,265. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.10 ($1.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.30.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

