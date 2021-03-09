JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Price Target to $60.00

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CLSA raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.63.

GSX traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,197. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -222.36 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 655,012 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,534,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

