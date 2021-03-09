JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $337.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,660. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.