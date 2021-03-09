JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $98.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,405. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

