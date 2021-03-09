JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

