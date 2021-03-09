JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $463.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.