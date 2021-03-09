JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $138,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 281,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 766,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,444,000 after acquiring an additional 188,510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 352,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.