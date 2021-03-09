JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,803,712 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,070,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 743,276 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

