JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $6.76 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $321,012,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,757 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,870 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.