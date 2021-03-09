JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $94.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.41.

First Solar stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,980. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $287,182,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

