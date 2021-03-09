JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $40.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,983. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.