JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 9.50% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

