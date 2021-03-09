JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Gap Up to $632.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.26), but opened at GBX 660 ($8.62). JTC shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 20,242 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JTC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 627.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of £789.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

