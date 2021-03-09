Judith L. Bacchus Sells 20,922 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. 25,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.