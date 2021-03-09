Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00533265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00070166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00077741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00532136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

