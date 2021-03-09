JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.30

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $58.12 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

