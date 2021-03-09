Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 148.9% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

