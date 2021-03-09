Just Group (LON:JUST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.50

Just Group plc (LON:JUST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 1753799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.70 ($1.28).

Several brokerages have commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.29.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

