Just Group (LON:JUST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.50

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Just Group plc (LON:JUST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 1753799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.70 ($1.28).

Several brokerages have commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.29.

About Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

