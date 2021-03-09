JUST Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. JUST has a market cap of $136.65 million and approximately $219.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00538172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00061919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00078251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00528400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076832 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

