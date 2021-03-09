JustBet Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $332,385.82 and approximately $335,824.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.00529145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00532942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00076226 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,125,920,966 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

