Justine Smyth Sells 17,909 Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) Stock

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) insider Justine Smyth sold 17,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.60 ($5.43), for a total value of A$136,108.40 ($97,220.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$5.42.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.