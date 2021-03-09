JustLiquidity Market Cap Achieves $93.40 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $213.80 or 0.00393295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $93.40 million and $9.73 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00516912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00069462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.34 or 0.00537780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00076886 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

