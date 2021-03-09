Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 56,753 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 501,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

