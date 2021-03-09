Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 4,409,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,025,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

