KARMA Price Reaches $0.0005 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 151.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $12.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001332 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004553 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

