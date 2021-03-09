Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $122.13. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

