Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $119.70. 184,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 221,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

