KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 607 ($7.93).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 795.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 657.25. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.37).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

