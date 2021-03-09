KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $35.01. 41,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

