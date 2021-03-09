KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.99

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 30140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $52,718,000. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

