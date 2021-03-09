Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $258.80 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $8.68 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $258.80 or 0.00483060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00515616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00069431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00075682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00077287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.98 or 0.00515128 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

