Keep4r 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,261.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $461,170.92 and approximately $56,261.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $5.87 or 0.00010828 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

