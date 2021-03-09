KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,209,764 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.